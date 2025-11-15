403
Blast at Nowgam Police Station Kills nine, Injures twenty-seven
(MENAFN) An accidental blast at the Nowgam police station in Srinagar, Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir, killed nine people and injured 27 others, officials reported Saturday.
The explosion occurred late Friday while authorities were handling a large cache of seized explosives. The incident was attributed to the unstable nature of the chemicals, according to reports.
Among those killed were three Forensic Science Laboratory staff, two Revenue Department officials, two police photographers, one State Investigation Agency officer, and a tailor. The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals for medical care.
