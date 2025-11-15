Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Blast at Nowgam Police Station Kills nine, Injures twenty-seven

Blast at Nowgam Police Station Kills nine, Injures twenty-seven


2025-11-15 03:54:33
(MENAFN) An accidental blast at the Nowgam police station in Srinagar, Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir, killed nine people and injured 27 others, officials reported Saturday.

The explosion occurred late Friday while authorities were handling a large cache of seized explosives. The incident was attributed to the unstable nature of the chemicals, according to reports.

Among those killed were three Forensic Science Laboratory staff, two Revenue Department officials, two police photographers, one State Investigation Agency officer, and a tailor. The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals for medical care.

MENAFN15112025000045017640ID1110347918



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search