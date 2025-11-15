403
Sheinbaum rejects US military intervention in Mexico
(MENAFN) Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Friday ruled out any US military involvement on Mexican soil to combat drug cartels, while emphasizing the strong diplomatic ties between the two countries.
"It reaffirms what we have been saying, that any intervention by the United States is ruled out, let's put it that way, among other reasons," she said.
Her statement followed remarks by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a recent G7 foreign ministers’ meeting, where he indicated that Washington would not deploy troops to Mexico or undertake unilateral operations. Rubio did, however, commit to providing military personnel, intelligence support, and equipment if Mexico formally requested assistance.
"(There is) an agreement with the United States government on security issues, which guarantees sovereignty, the integrity of our territory, and collaboration and cooperation without subordination," Sheinbaum added.
Facing ongoing challenges from organized crime and violence, Sheinbaum highlighted progress in her first year, reporting a 37% decline in homicides. Over the past year, Mexico has extradited more than 50 high-ranking cartel members to the US and deployed thousands of troops to its northern border to curb drug trafficking and irregular migration.
