Trump weighs Saudi purchase of F-35 jets
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said Friday that he is reviewing Saudi Arabia’s request to purchase F-35 stealth fighter jets, ahead of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s scheduled White House visit on Nov. 18.
“They wanna buy a lot of jets,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One. “They’ve asked me to look at it. They want to buy a lot of ‘35’ but they want to buy actually more than that fighter jets.”
Reports indicate that the two leaders are expected to finalize an agreement during the visit, allowing Saudi Arabia to acquire the advanced aircraft produced by Lockheed Martin. In addition, broader economic and defense deals, including agreements on liquefied natural gas, are reportedly on the agenda.
Trump also said the talks will include diplomatic issues, noting, “The Abraham Accords will be a part. We’re going to be discussing, I hope, that Saudi Arabia will be going into the Abraham Accords fairly shortly.”
