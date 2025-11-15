403
Trump criticizes voter-approved California redistricting plan
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump criticized California’s newly approved redistricting plan on Friday, claiming it undermines electoral fairness ahead of next year’s midterm elections.
"I heard that a big lawsuit will be taking place, is, but will be taking place concerning the California hoax, where they're trying to get five more seats, and California is one of the most dishonest elections ever," he said on Air Force One.
"California is a disgrace on voting, and they're doing something that is very illegal. So, we will be suing California on the five seats," Trump added.
He accused state officials of mailing out "10s of billions of ballots to people all over the place. Many of those people get two or three ballots," though reports note the figure is likely meant to be tens of millions. California, with a population of around 39.5 million, mails ballots to all registered voters to facilitate participation, especially since Election Day is not a national holiday.
Voter turnout in the US tends to hover around 60% during presidential elections, and is typically lower for off-year contests like those held in some states this year.
Earlier in November, California residents overwhelmingly approved Proposition 50, which establishes the new congressional map designed to shift five House seats toward Democrats. The Justice Department filed a lawsuit Thursday seeking to block the map, describing it as an effort to "flip five seats" unfairly.
Attorney General Pam Bondi condemned the plan as a "brazen power grab that tramples on civil rights and mocks the democratic process." She added, "Governor (Gavin) Newsom’s attempt to entrench one-party rule and silence millions of Californians will not stand."
The redistricting came after Texas redrew its own congressional map, which Trump encouraged in an attempt to gain additional Republican seats. Unlike California, Texas’ map was passed directly through the legislature and not via voter approval.
The Justice Department’s suit joins an earlier legal challenge from the California Republican Party. Filed by State Assemblyman David Tangipa and other plaintiffs, the case argues that Proposition 50 "unconstitutionally gerrymanders districts in violation of the 14th and 15th Amendments" to the US Constitution.
