Trump claims credit in preventing Thailand-Cambodia conflict
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump on Friday asserted that he had successfully prevented a renewed conflict between Thailand and Cambodia that could have disrupted a fragile peace he helped establish.
"I stopped a war in Thailand, in Cambodia," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, after initially not specifying which confrontation he referred to. "That war would have been very costly in terms of lives, but even costly in terms of us."
Trump explained that he had threatened both countries with tariffs, emphasizing his consistent stance that without the authority to impose such measures, "other countries would use tariffs on us, and we would have no fair means of fighting back." This statement comes as the Supreme Court is reviewing a case questioning Trump’s power to levy tariffs globally.
Reports indicate that earlier this week, a cross-border clash between Thailand and Cambodia resulted in one civilian death and three injuries, with both sides blaming each other, following Thailand’s suspension of a peace agreement.
Authorities in Cambodia evacuated hundreds of residents from Prey Chan village after the incident, as stated by officials. The Royal Thai Army denied allegations that its soldiers conducted "unprovoked shooting" and claimed Cambodian forces had fired into Thai territory.
According to reports, Thai troops "took cover and returned fire toward the source using only necessary force in accordance with rules of engagement to suppress the incident, protect national sovereignty, and ensure personnel safety," as posted on social media.
