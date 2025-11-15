403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Steps in to Defuse Cambodia-Thailand Border Tensions
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump initiated diplomatic calls Friday with Cambodia and Thailand in an urgent effort to de-escalate border hostilities threatening to shatter the fragile peace between the Southeast Asian nations.
"President Trump held calls with Thailand and Cambodia in an effort to mediate the most recent conflict. He engaged with Malaysia as well to help end the violence," a White House official stated.
The official declined to identify the specific individuals Trump contacted, though Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim confirmed his conversation with the president and "affirmed that both countries have withdrawn their military forces from the border, in line with the approach agreed upon under the Kuala Lumpur Peace Agreement Framework."
"Therefore, I welcome the active role of President Trump, who has also reached out to the Prime Ministers of Cambodia and Thailand to ensure that any differences are handled in an orderly manner, to guarantee regional stability and harmony," he posted on American social media platform X.
The diplomatic intervention follows Wednesday's deadly cross-border confrontation between Thailand and Cambodia that left one civilian dead and three wounded, with each nation accusing the other of instigating the violence. The clash occurred days after Thailand suspended a peace agreement.
Cambodia evacuated hundreds of Prey Chan village residents following the incident, provincial spokesman Norng Vuthy informed reporters Thursday, according to a news outlet.
The Royal Thai Army rejected claims that Thai troops conducted "unprovoked shooting" and asserted Cambodian soldiers had "fired weapons into Thai territory."
Thai forces "took cover and returned fire toward the source using only necessary force in accordance with rules of engagement to suppress the incident, protect national sovereignty, and ensure personnel safety," the army declared on US social media platform Facebook.
"President Trump held calls with Thailand and Cambodia in an effort to mediate the most recent conflict. He engaged with Malaysia as well to help end the violence," a White House official stated.
The official declined to identify the specific individuals Trump contacted, though Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim confirmed his conversation with the president and "affirmed that both countries have withdrawn their military forces from the border, in line with the approach agreed upon under the Kuala Lumpur Peace Agreement Framework."
"Therefore, I welcome the active role of President Trump, who has also reached out to the Prime Ministers of Cambodia and Thailand to ensure that any differences are handled in an orderly manner, to guarantee regional stability and harmony," he posted on American social media platform X.
The diplomatic intervention follows Wednesday's deadly cross-border confrontation between Thailand and Cambodia that left one civilian dead and three wounded, with each nation accusing the other of instigating the violence. The clash occurred days after Thailand suspended a peace agreement.
Cambodia evacuated hundreds of Prey Chan village residents following the incident, provincial spokesman Norng Vuthy informed reporters Thursday, according to a news outlet.
The Royal Thai Army rejected claims that Thai troops conducted "unprovoked shooting" and asserted Cambodian soldiers had "fired weapons into Thai territory."
Thai forces "took cover and returned fire toward the source using only necessary force in accordance with rules of engagement to suppress the incident, protect national sovereignty, and ensure personnel safety," the army declared on US social media platform Facebook.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment