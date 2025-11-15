403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia Pledges Full-Force Response if NATO Attacks
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova declared Friday that Moscow has no plans to strike NATO but cautioned that any offensive by the alliance would trigger a comprehensive counterattack "using all means available."
Responding to a German general's comments regarding NATO's war preparedness against Russia, Zakharova told journalists at a Moscow press briefing that such declarations from NATO officials occur routinely and characterized them as "a coordinated campaign to psychologically prepare their populations for conflict, using Russia as a scapegoat for internal problems."
"If such a mad idea—attacking our country—does arise among NATO strategists, they should have no doubts whatsoever that we will respond using every means available to us. The Russian leadership regularly makes clear this stance," she cautioned.
She continued: "For our part, although we are tired of repeating ourselves, we'll continue doing so: we do not plan to attack NATO member states. However, we are already implementing necessary measures to ensure security amid the alliance's buildup near our borders."
Russia stands ready for any contingency while consistently emphasizing peace, friendship, and equal cooperation, she emphasized.
Responding to a German general's comments regarding NATO's war preparedness against Russia, Zakharova told journalists at a Moscow press briefing that such declarations from NATO officials occur routinely and characterized them as "a coordinated campaign to psychologically prepare their populations for conflict, using Russia as a scapegoat for internal problems."
"If such a mad idea—attacking our country—does arise among NATO strategists, they should have no doubts whatsoever that we will respond using every means available to us. The Russian leadership regularly makes clear this stance," she cautioned.
She continued: "For our part, although we are tired of repeating ourselves, we'll continue doing so: we do not plan to attack NATO member states. However, we are already implementing necessary measures to ensure security amid the alliance's buildup near our borders."
Russia stands ready for any contingency while consistently emphasizing peace, friendship, and equal cooperation, she emphasized.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment