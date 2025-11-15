403
Gaza Families Left with No Shelter as Rains Shred Tents
(MENAFN) The fragile tents sheltering displaced families in Gaza couldn't withstand even the first whisper of winter rain. Within moments, threadbare fabric that had been their only refuge tore apart, leaving mothers, children, and the elderly with nothing overhead but the relentless storm.
What had been makeshift homes quickly became muddy traps—children's feet sank into the mire while mothers clutched soaked blankets, their desperate attempts to shield their families futile against the downpour.
As the heavens opened Friday, thousands of displaced families found themselves battling yet another merciless enemy. The storm joined starvation and two years of Israeli attacks in their catalog of suffering.
Without a single piece of working infrastructure to turn to, heartbreaking scenes unfolded across the camps. Families scrambled to stack stones and sand beneath their sleeping mats, lifting them inches above the flooded ground. Others wandered through the deluge, searching for any dry corner that might offer sanctuary.
The rainwater swept through hundreds of tents and shelters, deepening a humanitarian catastrophe that has festered across two years of Israeli warfare.
These families remain trapped in suffocating spaces behind the so-called "yellow line"—Israel's barrier preventing them from returning to the homes it reduced to rubble during the offensive.
The "yellow line" marks the first withdrawal boundary outlined in the ceasefire agreement's opening phase between Israel and Hamas, which took effect Oct. 10. It divides eastern areas still gripped by Israeli military control from western zones where Palestinians can theoretically move freely.
Yet Israeli forces routinely open fire on Palestinians who merely approach—not even cross—this "yellow line," even in areas designated for movement.
Displaced families endure conditions beyond comprehension: no basic necessities, nearly impossible access to essential supplies, and critical shortages of life-saving services, all strangled by the ongoing Israeli blockade.
Most displaced civilians cling to tattered tents as their only shelter. Gaza's government media office reports a staggering reality: approximately 93 percent of all displacement tents are no longer fit for human habitation—about 125,000 tents out of 135,000 now offer families nothing but false hope.
