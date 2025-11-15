403
Turkish BIST 100 Index Closes Friday Down
(MENAFN) Türkiye's flagship equity benchmark closed Friday's trading session in negative territory, settling at 10,565.74 points after shedding 0.59% of its value.
Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index opened at 10,604.89 points before declining 62.89 points by the closing bell, marking a retreat from Thursday's final position.
Throughout the trading day, the index fluctuated between a low of 10,440.44 and a peak of 10,607.39 points.
The BIST 100's total market capitalization stood at approximately 9.9 trillion Turkish liras ($234.4 billion), while daily trading volume reached 104 billion liras ($2.46 billion).
Market breadth tilted heavily bearish, with 68 constituent stocks recording losses against just 28 advancing equities compared to the prior session's close.
As of 6:50 pm local time (1550GMT), commodities and currency markets showed gold trading at $4,094.30 per ounce and Brent crude oil priced at $64.2 per barrel.
Foreign exchange rates reflected the US dollar trading at 42.3300 liras, while the euro changed hands at 49.1770 liras and the British pound exchanged for 55.6570 liras.
