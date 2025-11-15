403
Georgia Judge Dismisses Three Charges Against Trump
(MENAFN) A Georgia judge on Friday formally dismissed three of 35 criminal counts against President Donald Trump in the 2020 election interference prosecution unfolding in the southeastern state, multiple media outlets confirmed.
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee struck down three charges encompassing conspiracy, criminal attempt to file fraudulent documents, and filing fraudulent documents—counts Trump's defense team contended exceeded state jurisdictional authority.
McAfee telegraphed his intention to eliminate the trio of charges in September 2024, but lacked authority to proceed until the matter returned to his courtroom—a transfer delayed until Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' removal was finalized through Georgia's court system.
Willis was disqualified following disclosures of a romantic involvement with then-special prosecutor Nathan Wade, whom she recruited to spearhead the investigation—conduct defense lawyers characterized as demonstrating a "significant appearance of impropriety."
The jurist previously eliminated six counts from the initial indictment in March 2024, three of which targeted Trump.
The president still confronts 32 charges connected to the 2020 election interference matter, wherein prosecutors allege he attempted to reverse Georgia's election outcome after his defeat to President Joe Biden.
Trump's attorney Steve Sadow said his legal team remains "confident that a fair and impartial review will lead to a dismissal of the case" against the president.
Friday's ruling coincided with Peter Skandalakis announcing he would occupy the vacancy left by Willis.
Skandalakis, who directs the Prosecuting Attorneys Council of Georgia, explained he appointed himself to helm the prosecution after his organization failed to locate an alternative prosecutor before McAfee's Friday cutoff. Without a prosecutor assignment, the judge indicated he would dismiss all charges and terminate the case entirely.
"The public has a legitimate interest in the outcome of this case," Skandalakis said in a statement. "Accordingly, it is important that someone make an informed and transparent determination about how best to proceed."
Skandalakis revealed his legal team is examining evidence transferred from Willis' office, including 101 document boxes and an eight-terabyte hard drive containing case-related data.
He clarified his self-appointment allows sufficient time to evaluate evidence and render an informed judgment on prosecution strategy.
Trump unveiled pardons earlier this week for multiple individuals accused of supporting his attempts to nullify the 2020 election, including those charged in Georgia.
Presidential pardons exclusively apply to federal violations, Skandalakis noted, meaning the 14 remaining defendants facing state-level counts cannot receive Trump pardons upon conviction.
