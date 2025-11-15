403
Blast at Police Station in India Claims Nine Lives
(MENAFN) A catastrophic explosion at a police facility in Srinagar has claimed nine lives and left 27 people wounded, authorities confirmed Saturday.
The deadly blast erupted late Friday evening at the Nowgam police station in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir when volatile chemical compounds detonated during a routine evidence examination procedure, Indian media reported.
Officials were conducting sample extraction operations on a substantial stockpile of seized explosive materials when the unstable substances ignited, triggering the fatal incident.
The casualties include personnel from multiple government agencies: three forensic scientists from the Forensic Science Laboratory, a pair of Revenue Department officials, two police department photographers, a State Investigation Agency officer, and one tailor.
All 27 injured victims have been transported to medical facilities where they are receiving emergency care.
