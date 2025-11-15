403
S. Korea Recovers Final Victim from Power Plant Collapse
(MENAFN) Rescue teams in South Korea have retrieved the seventh and final fatality from the rubble of a collapsed boiler tower at a thermal power facility, South Korean media reported Friday.
The catastrophic structural failure occurred on Nov. 6 at the power plant in Ulsan, a southeastern city, entombing seven workers beneath the debris. Recovery operations in the immediate aftermath yielded six bodies over subsequent days.
The ill-fated tower had been decommissioned in 2021 following four decades of operational service and was undergoing demolition work when the deadly collapse struck.
In a desperate bid to reach three workers still buried under a third failed tower, authorities made the decision Tuesday to bring down two additional boiler structures at the thermal facility through controlled demolition.
