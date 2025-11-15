403
U.S., S. Korea Conduct Joint Naval Exercise in East Sea
(MENAFN) American and South Korean naval units completed a massive four-day military exercise in the East Sea this week, South Korea's navy announced Friday.
The large-scale operation ran from Tuesday through Friday, deploying a US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier alongside more than a dozen warships and maritime patrol aircraft from both nations, South Korean media reported, citing official Navy statements.
South Korea deployed its ROKS Yulgok Yi I and ROKS Seoae Ryu Seong-ryong Aegis-equipped destroyers, while the United States brought its USS George Washington aircraft carrier, USS Robert Smalls guided-missile cruiser, and USS Milius and USS Shoup Aegis-equipped destroyers into the joint maneuvers.
"This training was prepared to strengthen deterrence against North Korea...as well as interoperability of the South Korea and US navies based on the steadfast South Korea-US alliance," said the Navy.
In a parallel diplomatic move, US Navy Admiral Daryl Caudle, Commander of US Fleet Forces Command, touched down in South Korea Thursday for a four-day diplomatic visit. Caudle is scheduled to hold talks with his South Korean counterpart, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Kang Dong-gil, along with additional military officials.
