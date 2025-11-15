After Landslide Win, JD(U) Targets RJD With Mahabharata-Themed Posters In Patna

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 15 (IANS) With the NDA securing a decisive victory in the 2025 Bihar elections, JD(U) has released Mahabharata-themed posters, targeting RJD, which was decimated to just 25 seats in the 243-member Assembly.

The JD(U)'s striking Mahabharata-themed poster, installed on Patna's Bailey Road by party MLC Neeraj Kumar, showed RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav as Dhritrashtra, his wife and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi as Gandhari, former Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav as Duryodhana, and RJD Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Yadav as Sanjay.

The poster showed Lalu as Dhritrashtra asking, "Sanjay, dekh kya dikh raha hai? (Sanjay, tell me what you can see?)"

Sanjay Yadav (as Sanjay) replies: "Maharaj, Haryana mein mall dikh raha hai."

At the bottom, the poster carries the caption "Maha Bihar".

The JD(U) has long accused Lalu of acting like Dhritrashtra - a blind king allegedly controlled by affection for his son.

By portraying Tejashwi as Duryodhana, the ruling party suggests that Lalu's "family-first" politics harmed Bihar.

The mention of a mall in Haryana is a pointed reference to allegations raised by NDA leaders against the RJD's top leadership.

This is not the first time NDA leaders have used mythological analogies to criticise the RJD.

However, the timing - just after the NDA's win - indicates that the ruling camp is now on the front foot and intends to counter opposition.

The poster has already triggered political buzz in Patna, signalling that the post-election political battle is far from over.

Meanwhile, opposition is also being seen within the RJD regarding Sanjay Yadav.

Lalu's son and Janshakti Janata Dal chief Tej Pratap Yadav has repeatedly indirectly referred to Sanjay Yadav as Jaichand.

At present, there is disappointment in the RJD camp after the crushing defeat.

The BJP won 89 seats, the JD(U) 85, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) 19, the HAM (S) five, and the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (four).

The RJD was reduced to 25 seats. Congress won six seats, AIMIM (five), CPI(ML)(L) (two), BSP, Indian Inclusive Party and CPI(M) (one each).