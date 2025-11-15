Bihar Verdict Cannot 'Whitewash' ECI's Failures, Need Stronger And Impartial Poll Body: Stalin

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 15(IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday said the outcome of the Bihar Assembly election, though decisive, cannot erase the "misdeeds and reckless actions" of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

In a strongly worded statement posted on X, he asserted that the credibility of the poll body has hit an unprecedented low and stressed the need for a more transparent and impartial institution that can inspire confidence across the political spectrum.

Stalin, who is also the DMK chief, said the Bihar result, which delivered a clear victory for veteran leader Nitish Kumar, carries important lessons for political parties and the larger democratic process.

While congratulating the Bihar Chief Minister-designate for his emphatic win, he also commended RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for "a tireless and spirited campaign" that energised voters, particularly the youth.

The DMK chief underlined that election outcomes are rarely shaped by a single factor. Instead, they reflect a combination of welfare delivery, effective social coalitions, ideological clarity, and the strength of political messaging, he said, adding that the Bihar mandate has shown once again that people respond to consistent governance, clear communication, and credible leadership.

Stalin noted that the INDIA bloc, of which the DMK is a key constituent, comprises senior leaders fully capable of interpreting the political message emerging from Bihar. He emphasised that the alliance must undertake a strategic introspection to address the evolving expectations of voters ahead of the next electoral cycle.

According to him, dedicated management "until the last vote is polled" remains central to any successful campaign.

Returning to his criticism of the ECI, he reiterated that the institution cannot afford to lose public trust at a time when democratic accountability is under intense scrutiny. He insisted that the Commission's functioning should instil confidence "even among those who do not win", warning that erosion of faith in the poll body ultimately weakens India's democratic foundations.

Stalin's remarks come amid growing debate within opposition circles on the conduct of recent elections, with several leaders arguing that electoral institutions must be strengthened to ensure fairness, transparency, and public confidence in the world's largest democracy.