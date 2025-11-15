403
Trump Slams California’s Redistricting as ‘Disgrace on Voting’
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump launched a scathing attack Friday against California's voter-approved redistricting initiative, pledging federal legal intervention as partisan battles over congressional maps intensify before the midterm elections.
Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump denounced the effort as fraudulent. "I heard that a big lawsuit will be taking place, is, but will be taking place concerning the California hoax, where they're trying to get five more seats, and California is one of the most dishonest elections ever," he told reporters.
"California is a disgrace on voting, and they're doing something that is very illegal. So, we will be suing California on the five seats," Trump added.
The president made unsubstantiated claims about California's mail voting system, asserting officials dispatched "10s of billions of ballots to people all over the place. Many of those people get two or three ballots." The figure likely referenced tens of millions rather than billions—California's total population stands at 39.5 million.
California automatically sends ballots to all registered voters to boost participation, a measure particularly significant given that America's Election Day remains a working day, unlike in most industrialized democracies. Presidential elections typically draw roughly 60% voter turnout nationwide, with off-year contests attracting even smaller numbers.
Earlier in November, California residents decisively backed Proposition 50, with nearly two-thirds supporting the measure amid escalating tensions between Trump and Democratic state leaders.
Thursday saw the Justice Department file suit against California to invalidate the new congressional boundaries, which Democrats designed to capture five additional House seats.
Attorney General Pam Bondi characterized the redistricting as a "brazen power grab that tramples on civil rights and mocks the democratic process."
"Governor (Gavin) Newsom's attempt to entrench one-party rule and silence millions of Californians will not stand," she said in a statement.
Governor Newsom submitted the map to voters following Texas' redistricting maneuver, which Republicans expect will yield five new House seats. Trump has actively encouraged Texas and other GOP-controlled states to pursue off-cycle redistricting to strengthen their electoral positioning.
Maintaining Republican House control through 2026 remains crucial for Trump. Historical patterns show the governing party consistently loses congressional seats during midterm cycles.
Texas voters, unlike Californians, never approved their state's redrawn districts. Governor Greg Abbott expedited the plan through the legislature at Trump's behest.
Federal prosecutors are now joining litigation initiated by the California Republican Party one day after Prop 50's electoral success.
The legal challenge, led by State Assemblyman David Tangipa and 18 additional plaintiffs, contends that Proposition 50 "unconstitutionally gerrymanders districts in violation of the 14th and 15th Amendments" of the US Constitution.
