Rising Tariffs, Smarter Power: Take Control Of Your Energy Costs With Ecoflow

South Africans are paying more for electricity, and still not always getting it. With Eskom's 12.74% tariff hike this year and another 8.76% and 8.83% increase approved for 2026 and 2027, power costs will have surged nearly 80% since 2022. Yet despite rising tariffs, load reduction remains a regular part of daily life for millions of households.

Against this backdrop, many households are looking for ways to take back control. According to recent estimates, families that switched to solar just three years ago have already saved hundreds of thousands of rand - proof that investing in reliable backup power pays off in more ways than one.

Amid energy independence trends, EcoFlow offers smart, efficient power solutions that keep homes running and costs down. Here are two of our top Black Friday picks:

1. EcoFlow DELTA 2 Max + 400W Portable Solar Panel ( ) - now R28,385, down from R37,998 (R9,613 off)

A generous 2048Wh capacity makes DELTA 2 Max ideal for home backup, running your essentials for hours during outages and load reduction periods. On full charge, the DELTA 2 Max can power:



Refrigerator – 14 hours

Wi-Fi router – 97 hours Laptop – 26 times

It can work in sync with the EcoFlow PowerStream Balcony Solar System, storing all energy and cutting up to 33% of annual energy costs.

2. EcoFlow RIVER 2 Pro + 160W NextGen Solar Panel ( ) - now R11,577, down from R15,498 (R3,921 off)

Lightweight at only 7.8 kg, the RIVER 2 Pro delivers 800W AC output (X-Boost up to 1600W) and recharges in hours with the 160W NextGen Solar Panel, providing reliable energy anywhere. Perfect for both home backup and outdoor adventures, it can power:



Mini fridge – up to 18.6 hours

Portable Wi-Fi router – 60 hours Phone – 57 charges

From November 10 to December 1, EcoFlow South Africa is offering up to 40% ( ) off on its best-selling portable power stations and solar bundles. It's the perfect time to secure reliable backup power and save more before the next round of tariff hikes.

