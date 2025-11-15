Bihar Polls Show Public Wants Development-Focused Politics: Shekhawat

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, arrived at Jodhpur Airport on Saturday and spoke about the Bihar Assembly elections 2025, highlighting that the public will no longer tolerate "baseless claims, fabricated narratives, and allegations of vote theft." He also addressed recent national security issues.

Bihar Polls a Mandate for Development

Shekhawat stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its NDA alliance partners contested the elections with unity and collective strength, securing massive public support. He highlighted that the central issue in the Bihar elections was "Jungle Raj vs Development," adding that the people had given a clear mandate in favour of development, signalling that the country now prefers development-focused politics.

The minister emphasised, "The public will no longer accept baseless claims, fabricated narratives, and allegations of vote theft."

The minister added that this time, the electorate gave a stronger response to negative politics by voting in higher-than-average numbers, resulting in a decisive majority for the NDA alliance.

He noted that all alliance partners, including the BJP, JD(U), LJP, and Jitan Ram Manjhi's party, supported each other and demonstrated collective electoral strength.

On National Security and Terrorism

Speaking on recent blasts in Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir, Shekhawat described the incidents as unfortunate but hailed the vigilance of security agencies, which prevented greater damage. He underlined that the recovery of 2,900 kg of explosives showed how catastrophic the consequences could have been without timely security measures.

He reaffirmed that the government maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and will hold accountable anyone involved, whether in India or abroad.

Anta Assembly By-election

Regarding the Anta Assembly by-election, the minister explained that by-elections involve unique circumstances and cannot be compared directly to general elections. He stated that efforts will continue to ensure the BJP government's policies effectively reach the hearts of the people, and strategies will be developed accordingly.

Shekhawat's statements underline that the NDA alliance's victory reflects the triumph of development-focused politics and public trust, while the government remains vigilant and committed to national security and law enforcement.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)