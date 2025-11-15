4 Reasons Drew Mcintyre Shocked WWE Fans By Joining Team Vision On Smackdown

A sudden twist on WWE SmackDown has raised questions about Drew McIntyre's latest alliance.

Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes clashed twice this year in Undisputed WWE Championship matches. On both occasions, McIntyre failed to dethrone Rhodes, leaving him frustrated. With Rhodes now aligned with Team CM Punk, McIntyre's decision to join the opposite side appears to be a direct response to their ongoing rivalry.

Nick Aldis had suspended McIntyre indefinitely, keeping him off television. His sudden return to SmackDown suggests that the suspension has been lifted. Reports indicate that Paul Heyman may have played a role in helping McIntyre overcome the ban. Joining Team Vision could be McIntyre's way of repaying the favor, ensuring his place in the upcoming double‐structured match.

Drew McIntyre's animosity with CM Punk is well documented. Their feud was even named rivalry of the year in 2024 after several high‐profile battles. With Punk leading the babyface side, McIntyre's alignment with Team Vision allows him to channel his hatred directly against the Voice of the Voiceless. This vendetta could be a major factor in his choice to stand opposite Punk at Survivor Series.

McIntyre's suspension was reportedly tied to his Hollywood projects. His surprise comeback indicates that filming obligations have ended, allowing WWE to reintroduce him into the storyline. With Rhodes already committed to Team CM Punk, McIntyre had no direct opponents left, making Team Vision the natural choice for his return. This alliance, however, is expected to be temporary, with McIntyre likely resuming his singles run after Survivor Series.