Modi In Gujarat: PM Reviews Bullet Train Station, To Lay Foundation Stone Of Projects Worth ₹9,700 Crore Hold Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the under-construction bullet train station in Gujarat's Surat on Saturday to review the progress of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor (MAHSR).

The Prime Minister landed at the Surat airport on Saturday morning and reached the Antroli area, where a bullet train station is under construction. He interacted with officials and reviewed the work, news agency PTI reported.

PM Modi is on a day-long visit to Gujarat

He landed at the Surat airport in the morning. After reviewing the progress of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor in Surat, he reached Devmogra village in Sagbara taluka, nearly 23 km from Dediapada town in Narmada district.

Bullet train to cut Mumbai–Ahmedabad travel time to about 2 Hours

MAHSR, one of India's most ambitious infrastructure projects, spans approximately 508 km, covering 352 km in Gujarat and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and 156 km in Maharashtra.

The corridor will connect major cities, including Sabarmati, Ahmedabad, Anand, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Bilimora, Vapi, Boisar, Virar, Thane, and Mumbai.

Upon completion, the Bullet Train will reduce travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad to nearly two hours. The project is expected to boost business, tourism, and economic activity along the entire corridor, catalyzing regional development.

A businessman, Hardik Patel, told news agency IANS,“...With the bullet train, the connectivity from Ahmedabad to Mumbai will become easier. People in Surat will benefit as it will facilitate transportation for the diamond industry and textile markets.”

Another textile businessman, Kaushik Ramanuj says, "We feel that the bullet train will greatly benefit Gujarat, especially its diamond and textile industries... After the Prime Minister's visit, it seems that we will be able to fully utilize the bullet train project very soon,"

PM Modi's full Gujarat schedule today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday offered prayers to Pandori Mata, a deity of the tribal community, at a temple in Devmogra village of Gujarat's tribal-dominated Narmada district on Saturday.

Later in the day, PM Modi will visit Dediapada town in the tribal-dominated Narmada district, where he will address a gathering to mark the birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda.

He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for infrastructure and development projects costing more than ₹9,700 crore.

Before addressing the gathering, the prime minister will offer prayers at the temple of Pandori Mata, the clan deity of the tribal community, in Devmogra village of Sagbara taluka, 23 km from Dediapada.