Karisma Kapoor's Daughter Tells Court her Fees Unpaid for 2 Months

New Delhi- Actor Karisma Kapoor's children on Friday claimed before the Delhi High Court that the fees of one of them, who is studying at a US university, have not been paid for two months.

The claim was made before Justice Jyoti Singh, who said she does not want this hearing to be“melodramatic” and asked the counsel for Priya Kapur, wife of the late Sunjay Kapur, to ensure issues like these are taken care of and not brought to the court again.

The court was hearing the plea of Samaira Kapur and her brother, Karisma Kapoor's children, challenging their late father Sunjay Kapur's purported will of his assets, which is reportedly worth Rs 30,000 crore.

During the hearing, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, representing the actor's children, said Samaira is studying at a US university, and her fees have not been paid for two months, and that as part of the matrimonial decree, Sunjay Kapur was to pay for the children's studies and expenses.

“The children's estate is with defendant no. 1 (Priya Kapur). So, it is up to her. Two months' fees for the daughter who is studying in the US have not been paid,” he said.

However, senior advocate Rajiv Nayar, appearing for Priya Kapur, termed the claim to be fabricated and baseless and said she has consistently looked after the children's needs and that the fees has already been paid.

He claimed that the purpose of raising the issue in the court was to get it reported in the media.