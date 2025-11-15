Woman On Sikh Pilgrimage To Pakistan Doesn't Return
Amritsar- A woman pilgrim, who was part of a 'jatha' (group) visiting Pakistan for the 556th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev, did not return from the neighbouring nation, according to sources in the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).
The woman, identified as Sarbjit Kaur, is a resident of Amanipur village in Kapurthala district, they said.
Kaur was part of the 'jatha' consisting of over 1,900 Sikh members that crossed over to Pakistan on November 4 through the Attari-Wagah border. They went to participate in the 'Parkash Purb' celebrations at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib and to visit other important Sikh shrines.ADVERTISEMENT
While the group returned to India on Thursday night, Kaur was not seen among the pilgrims, sources added.
Meanwhile, immigration authorities in Pakistan have informed their Indian counterparts about the incident, sources mentioned, adding that the Indian immigration authorities are working to obtain more details about Kaur and her family members from her village.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Everstake Partners With Utila To Simplify Institutional Staking Across Solana And Other Pos Networks
CommentsNo comment