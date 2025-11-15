Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Video- Nowgam Blast: What Really Happened


2025-11-15 03:09:26
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) A powerful explosion at the Nowgam Police Station in Srinagar has left 9 people dead and 27 injured. The blast occurred while officials were handling explosives seized earlier in Faridabad, which detonated during the inspection process.

The area was immediately cordoned off as rescue teams and emergency services rushed to the spot. Investigations are underway to determine how the explosives triggered such a devastating blast.

Kashmir Observer

