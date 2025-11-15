Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Ilham Aliyev Congratulates President Of State Of Palestine

2025-11-15 03:07:31
(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to his excellency Mahmoud Abbas, President of the State of Palestine, Azernews reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I cordially congratulate you and, through you, your entire nation on the occasion of the national holiday of the State of Palestine.

The peoples of Azerbaijan and Palestine are bound together by friendly and fraternal ties. Azerbaijan has always demonstrated solidarity with the issue of Palestine, and supports the establishment of an independent State of Palestine with East Jerusalem as its capital and its resolution based on the two-state principle in accordance with relevant UN resolutions and decisions. I express my confidence that the outcomes of the Middle East Peace Summit held in Sharm el-Sheikh will contribute to peace, stability, and security in the region.

We will continue to provide necessary humanitarian assistance to Palestine. I believe that the friendly relations and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Palestine, built on good traditions, will continue to develop successfully in the future.

On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and peace and tranquility to the brotherly Palestinian people.

Respectfully,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 12 November 2025",'' the letter reads.

AzerNews

