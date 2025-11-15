Air Defense Forces Destroy Two Russian Kinzhal Missiles And 91 Drones

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Air Force reported this on Telegram.

Starting at 7 p.m. on Friday, November 14, the invaders attacked Ukraine with three Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from the airspace of the Tambov region, as well as 135 Shahed and Gerbera UCAVs and other types of drones from the following directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Bryansk (Russian Federation), as well as Chauda and Hvardiiske (temporarily occupied Crimea). About 80 UAVs were of the Shahed type.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 15, Air Defense Forces shot down/jammed two Kinzhal missiles and 91 UAVs in the north, south, and east of Ukraine.

One missile and 41 UCAVs were recorded hitting 13 locations, and downed targets (debris) fell in four locations.

The attack continues, with several enemy drones still in the air.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian drones attacked Dnipro on the night of November 15. Fires broke out in the city.

