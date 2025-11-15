Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ryazan Oil Refinery Attacked Again - CCD

2025-11-15 03:07:18
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Andrii Kovalenko, Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, reported this on Telegram.

“The Ryazan oil refinery has been attacked. Following the Saratov oil refinery, it will suspend operations,” said the Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Saratov oil refinery was hit by drones on November 1 and November 14. Following the last attack, explosions were recorded, followed by fires on the facility's premises.

According to Reuters, the plant stopped primary oil processing after the Ukrainian drone attacks

Illustrative photo: @DijlahTv / X

UkrinForm

