Ryazan Oil Refinery Attacked Again - CCD
“The Ryazan oil refinery has been attacked. Following the Saratov oil refinery, it will suspend operations,” said the Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation.Read also: North Korea cuts shell supplies to Russia, launches drone production – Ukrainian intelligence
As reported by Ukrinform, the Saratov oil refinery was hit by drones on November 1 and November 14. Following the last attack, explosions were recorded, followed by fires on the facility's premises.
According to Reuters, the plant stopped primary oil processing after the Ukrainian drone attacks
Illustrative photo: @DijlahTv / X
