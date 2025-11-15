Death Toll From Russian Attack In Kyiv Climbs To Seven
The Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration stated,“It has become known that an elderly woman who was injured during the shelling on November 14 died in the hospital this morning.”
“Thus, the number of Kyiv residents killed by Russian terrorists is seven,” Tkachenko said.Read also: Enemies launch air strike on Lozova in Kharkiv region, injuring man
As reported by Ukrinform, emergency rescue operations have been completed in the Desnianskyi district of Kyi at the site of the Russian strike on November 14.
