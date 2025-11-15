Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Death Toll From Russian Attack In Kyiv Climbs To Seven


2025-11-15 03:07:18
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Tymur Tkachenko, the Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reported the news on Telegram.

The Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration stated,“It has become known that an elderly woman who was injured during the shelling on November 14 died in the hospital this morning.”

“Thus, the number of Kyiv residents killed by Russian terrorists is seven,” Tkachenko said.

Read also: Enemies launch air strike on Lozova in Kharkiv region, injuring man

As reported by Ukrinform, emergency rescue operations have been completed in the Desnianskyi district of Kyi at the site of the Russian strike on November 14.

