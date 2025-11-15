Afghanistan Shifts Major Trade Routes Toward Iran And Central Asia Amid Prolonged Tensions With Pakistan

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Afghanistan has begun diverting a significant portion of its external trade from Pakistan to Iran and Central Asian countries as border tensions and repeated closures continue to strain bilateral relations between Kabul and Islamabad.

According to Abdul Salam Jawad Akhundzada, spokesperson for the Afghan Ministry of Commerce, Afghanistan's bilateral trade with Iran reached $1.6 billion over the past six months, substantially higher than the $1.1 billion recorded with Pakistan during the same period. He told Reuters that the uptick in trade through Iran is part of a broader strategy aimed at reducing Afghanistan's dependence on Pakistan.

The spokesperson added that improved facilities at Iran's Chabahar Port have boosted trader confidence, assuring them that goods can continue to flow even during periods of border closures with Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan's Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, has announced a three-month deadline for Afghan traders to complete their existing agreements with Pakistan and begin shifting toward alternative commercial routes.

Kabul has also expanded trade through Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, where new transit agreements, reduced border costs and improved infrastructure have made these routes increasingly attractive.

Although Pakistan's Karachi Port remains the fastest trade corridor, reachable by Afghan trucks in just three days, persistent tensions and unpredictable border shutdowns have compelled Kabul to pursue alternative pathways more seriously.

Analysts warn that Afghanistan's growing tilt toward Iran and Central Asia could alter the region's economic landscape and pose long-term implications for Pak–Afghan relations.