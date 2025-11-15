Iran Confirms IAEA Resolution Leaves Security Measures Untouched
Najafi noted that requiring the IAEA Director General to report based on expired UN Security Council resolutions would practically complicate the existing situation.
The official criticized the US and European trio for abusing international mechanisms to impose their views on Iran.“At the Board of Governors, they are attempting to achieve in Vienna what they could not in New York by using their majority,” he said.
He added that demanding reports from the IAEA Director General under expired UN Security Council resolutions is completely illegal and deals another blow to diplomacy.
“Iran calls on all members of the IAEA Board of Governors to oppose the unilateral actions of the US and the European trio regarding our nuclear program, and Iran reserves the right to respond to this illegal move,” Najafi emphasized.
The next meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors will be held in Vienna on November 19. Reports indicate that the European trio intends to present a draft resolution at this session, addressing concerns over Iran's nuclear activities, imposing new restrictions, and requiring ongoing reporting on Iran's uranium stockpiles.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Everstake Partners With Utila To Simplify Institutional Staking Across Solana And Other Pos Networks
CommentsNo comment