Turkmenistan Sets Stage For Key Working Group Meeting With Russia's Tatarstan
The announcement was made by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Hojamyrat Geldimyradov during the government meeting.
He underscored that preparations for the session are progressing, with a primary focus on deepening cooperation in key sectors such as trade, oil and gas, energy, transport, communications and IT, textiles, agriculture, environmental protection, science, education, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, culture, sports, and youth policy.
President Serdar Berdimuhamedov highlighted the strategic importance of strengthening relations with Tatarstan and signed a resolution to finalize the preparatory steps.
The ninth meeting of the Joint Working Group between Turkmenistan and Tatarstan, held in Kazan in August 2024, proved to be a pivotal forum for advancing economic collaboration. A key outcome of this meeting was the exploration of opportunities for expanding the presence of Tatarstan-based companies in Turkmenistan, particularly through the potential establishment of new production and assembly facilities for major enterprises such as KAMAZ and Tatneft.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Everstake Partners With Utila To Simplify Institutional Staking Across Solana And Other Pos Networks
CommentsNo comment