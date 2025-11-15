Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkmenistan Sets Stage For Key Working Group Meeting With Russia's Tatarstan

2025-11-15 03:07:13
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 15. Ashgabat is set to host the upcoming session of the joint Turkmen–Tatarstan Working Group on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical, and Cultural Cooperation in November. Trend reports via the Turkmen Cabinet of Ministers.

The announcement was made by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Hojamyrat Geldimyradov during the government meeting.

He underscored that preparations for the session are progressing, with a primary focus on deepening cooperation in key sectors such as trade, oil and gas, energy, transport, communications and IT, textiles, agriculture, environmental protection, science, education, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, culture, sports, and youth policy.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov highlighted the strategic importance of strengthening relations with Tatarstan and signed a resolution to finalize the preparatory steps.

The ninth meeting of the Joint Working Group between Turkmenistan and Tatarstan, held in Kazan in August 2024, proved to be a pivotal forum for advancing economic collaboration. A key outcome of this meeting was the exploration of opportunities for expanding the presence of Tatarstan-based companies in Turkmenistan, particularly through the potential establishment of new production and assembly facilities for major enterprises such as KAMAZ and Tatneft.

