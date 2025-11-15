Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkmenistan Hits Paydirt With New Geological Structures In Oil, Gas Exploration

2025-11-15 03:07:13
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 15. Turkmenistan has identified several new geological structures as part of ongoing oil and natural gas exploration, Trend reports via the country's Cabinet of Ministers.

The announcement was made by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Batyr Amanov during the government meeting on Friday.

According to Amanov, the State Corporation Türkmengeologiýa is actively conducting fieldwork employing seismic technology, advanced drilling techniques, and sophisticated software to assess underground hydrocarbon reserves. Recent seismic surveys conducted across various regions have identified the presence of new, promising geological structures.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov has expressed support for these advancements and directed Türkmengeologiýa to intensify efforts aimed at enhancing the efficiency of oil and gas exploration throughout the country.

Earlier, Turkmenistan's Nebitgazduipliabatlayish Trust, a subsidiary of the Turkmennebit State Concern, reported surpassing its annual oil well restoration target by rehabilitating 360 wells, exceeding the planned objectives.

Trend News Agency

