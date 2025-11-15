Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kyrgyzstan Appoints New Ambassador To Kazakhstan

2025-11-15 03:07:13
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 15. President Sadyr Zhaparov has appointed Kudaibergen Bazarbayev as the new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to Kazakhstan, Trend reports via the press service of the Kyrgyz president.

Kudaibergen Bazarbayev, formerly Director of the State Agency for Civil Service and Local Self-Government under the Cabinet of Ministers, succeeds Dastan Dyushekeyev, who was relieved of his duties following the conclusion of his diplomatic service.

Bazarbayev has had a distinguished career in Kyrgyzstan's public administration and political spheres. He has served as a deputy in both city and district councils in Bishkek, held leadership positions within district administrations, and worked across various ministries, including Culture and Tourism, Social Development, Labor, Social Security, and Migration. Additionally, Bazarbayev has held senior roles within the presidential administration and provided advisory services to international organizations such as the World Food Programme.

