China Warns Japan Against Taiwan Interference
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) China warned its neighbor Japan against using force to intervene in Taiwan, signaling that such a step would be met with a firm response.
Beijing also urged its citizens to avoid traveling to Japan amid Chinese anger over remarks made by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi regarding Taiwan. Tokyo responded by summoning the Chinese ambassador to lodge a strong protest over an article posted on the platform X by China's Ambassador to Japan Wu Jianghao concerning Takaichi, which was another escalation in a dispute that has been growing for a week.
Takaichi sparked a diplomatic confrontation with Beijing after saying in parliament last week that any Chinese attack on Taiwan could be considered a situation threatening Japan's survival and could trigger a military response from Tokyo.
A Chinese Ministry of Defense spokesperson said in comments that Takaichi's words lacked responsibility and were extremely dangerous. He added that if Japan failed to learn from history and dared to take risks or even use force to interfere in the Taiwan issue, the only outcome would be a crushing defeat. His remarks came a day after China's Foreign Ministry summoned the Japanese ambassador in Beijing to deliver a strongly worded protest over the Japanese leader's statements.
The spokesman also expressed what he described as serious concerns over Japan's recent military and security actions, including ambiguity surrounding its non-nuclear principles. He said that Japan's decision not to rule out acquiring nuclear-powered submarines signaled a major negative shift in its policy.
On the other side, some prominent political figures in Japan called for the Chinese ambassador to be expelled, but Tokyo has so far only asked Beijing to take the appropriate measures, without elaborating.
This marks the first time in more than two years that Beijing has summoned the Japanese ambassador. The last occurrence was in August 2023, when China protested Tokyo's decision to release wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea Taiwan Japan
