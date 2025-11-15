Emirates Gears Up For Largest Ever Presence At Dubai Airshow 2025

Dubai, UAE, 14 November 2025: Emirates is poised for a standout presence at the Dubai Airshow 2025, showcasing a diverse range of innovative products alongside introducing technologies that offer a glimpse into how air travel will evolve in the years ahead.

Emirates will showcase all three commercial aircraft types in its fleet: the Airbus A380, Boeing 777, and Airbus A350, the latest addition to the family. Emirates Flight Training Academy's (EFTA) recently delivered Gamebird GB1 aircraft, as well as its Diamond DA42-VI aircraft, will also be on static display throughout the Dubai Airshow week.

Unveiling smart technologies

At the Dubai Airshow, the Emirates exhibition stand brings the future of air travel to life with cutting-edge AI-powered customer experiences. Visitors can step through the Smart Corridor, an advanced biometric gateway that verifies passenger identities in real time, removing the need for passports or boarding passes. The stand also features the airline's newly launched Biometric Selfie Registration, a convenient feature now available on the Emirates App.

The airline will also demonstrate its AI-Enhanced Customer Handling functionality, offering visitors a glimpse into what future airport journeys will look like. Developed using NVIDIA AI infrastructure, this innovation can identify Emirates customers as soon as they enter the airport through IoT cameras positioned at key entry points. The AI technology provides the airport team with real-time visibility of passengers' locations and is designed to improve both operational efficiency and the overall customer experience by offering them more personalised service throughout their journey. This future concept will first be tested at Emirates' First Class Check-in Area in Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport (DXB) before being expanded to Emirates Lounges across all concourses.

Emirates will also showcase its Smart Skies Turbulence Management system, a pioneering multi-layered approach designed to improve flight safety, comfort, and efficiency by managing turbulence more intelligently. This is part of a series of initiatives undertaken by Emirates to minimise the impact of severe turbulence.

Upcycled for a new purpose

The highly successful 'Aircrafted by Emirates' initiative, led by Emirates Engineering, has taken a bold new step forward with the introduction of a range of new products. Innovation meets technology in The Atelier Collection, featuring a state-of-the-art Morphing Coffee Table. Meanwhile, The Maintenance Collection, features prototypes such as The Tricycle, The Mechanic Apron, and The Tool Belt. Each item is crafted from durable, high-performance materials, ensuring a reliable and functional final product that has been thoughtfully repurposed for Emirates Engineering personnel.

Select pieces from previous collections-highly regarded by aviation enthusiasts and collectors-will also be showcased. The ongoing charity initiative, Aircrafted KIDS - The Fabric Collection, has already distributed over 3,700 backpacks to schoolchildren across Africa and Asia. Meanwhile, Aircrafted by Emirates - The Leather Collection offers an extensive range of travel bags, some of which are available for purchase online through The Emirates Official Store.

Emirates will also display sustainably sourced products used onboard. These include the Business Class loungewear set made from botanic fibres, Emirates' exclusive VOYA range of comfort and beauty essentials, Economy Class blankets crafted from recycled plastic bottles, among other products.

The Future is Here

Taking place at its purpose-built venue at the Dubai World Central from 17 to 21 November 2025, this year's Dubai Airshow is themed 'The Future is Here', and will welcome thousands of visitors, manufacturers, and industry leaders from around the world to exchange insights, explore emerging trends, and experience latest advancements in aviation and aerospace firsthand.

Emirates will open the flying display of the first afternoon of the airshow with a special fly past including the Airbus A350, A380 and the Boeing 777, joined by other UAE-based commercial airlines.

Posted on: Saturday, November 15, 2025 11:30:00 AM UAE local time (GMT+4)