Farhan Akhtar's '120 Bahadur' To Have Special Public Preview To Mark Battle Of Rezang La's 63Rd Anniversary

Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) The makers of Farhan Akhtar's upcoming war drama "120 Bahadur" have announced special paid previews of the movie to mark the 63rd anniversary of the Battle of Rezang La, which took place in 1962.

The special previews will take place on November 18, three days prior to the cinematic release of the drama on November 21.

Making the announcement on social media, Farhan Akhtar wrote on his IG, "A special announcement from Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios to audiences across India. To mark the 63rd anniversary of the Battle of Rezang La (1962), paid previews of '120 Bahadur' will be held across the nation on 18th November."

"This is a first for Hindi cinema, with theatre goers getting to experience the film three days before its nationwide release. Bookings open today.

120 Bahadur. Paid previews ONLY on 18th of November. Film releases in cinemas worldwide 21st November," he added.

Backed by the Excel Entertainment banner,“120 Bahadur” brings to the screen the heroic story of the 120 soldiers who valiantly fought at the Rezang La frontier, turning their battle into an enduring symbol of courage and sacrifice.

With Raashii Khanna as the leading lady, the project will also see Sparsh Walia, Vivan Bhatena, Dhanveer Singh, Digvijay Pratap, Sahib Verma, Ankit Siwach, Devendra Ahirwar, Ashutosh Shukla, Brijesh Karanwal, Atul Singh, Ajinkya Deo, and Eijaz Khan in key roles.

Previously, Raashii paid a heartfelt tribute to all the army wifes through a lovely post on social media.

Expressing the plight of the women who live in silence, Raashii shared on her IG,“She didn't go to the battlefield, but she lived the war every day. Meet Shugan Shaitan Singh. (Red heart emoji) This one is for the women who love in silence, who hold the home while the nation calls, and who carry pride and pain in the same breath (sic).”

Made under the direction of Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai, "120 Bahadur" is expected to reach the cinema halls on November 21.