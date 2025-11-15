403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US backs UN resolution for Gaza peace, stability
(MENAFN) The US Permanent Mission to the United Nations on Friday expressed support for a Security Council resolution aimed at establishing “a viable path towards peace and stability” in the Gaza Strip and the wider region. The statement highlighted the backing of multiple countries, including Qatar, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Jordan, and Türkiye.
The resolution, drafted by the United States in consultation with Council members and regional partners, outlines a 20-point plan initially presented by US President Donald Trump. The US mission described the plan as “historic” and noted that it was celebrated and endorsed at the recent Sharm el-Sheikh summit.
According to the statement, the resolution “offers a pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood” and represents “a sincere effort” to foster peace not only between Israelis and Palestinians but across the entire region. The US mission emphasized its expectation for the resolution’s swift adoption, highlighting the collaborative drafting process and broad regional support.
The resolution, drafted by the United States in consultation with Council members and regional partners, outlines a 20-point plan initially presented by US President Donald Trump. The US mission described the plan as “historic” and noted that it was celebrated and endorsed at the recent Sharm el-Sheikh summit.
According to the statement, the resolution “offers a pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood” and represents “a sincere effort” to foster peace not only between Israelis and Palestinians but across the entire region. The US mission emphasized its expectation for the resolution’s swift adoption, highlighting the collaborative drafting process and broad regional support.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment