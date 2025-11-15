403
Turkey honors soldiers lost in Azerbaijan-Georgia border plane crash
(MENAFN) A send-off ceremony was held on Friday at the Murted Air Base Command in Ankara for the Turkish soldiers who tragically lost their lives in a military plane crash near the Azerbaijan-Georgia border on November 11. The Turkish Air Force C-130 aircraft went down during the mission, killing all 20 personnel on board.
The ceremony included a moment of silence, a recitation from the Holy Quran, and prayers for the fallen soldiers. Following the reading of their service identifications, the soldiers’ coffins were carried to military aircraft for transportation to their hometowns for burial.
The event was attended by prominent officials, including Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus, National Defense Minister Yasar Guler, Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Ozdemir Goktas, senior commanders of the Turkish Armed Forces, Ankara Governor Vasip Sahin, as well as Azerbaijani representatives, including Air Force Commander Maj. Gen. Namig Islamzade and Ambassador Reshad Mammadov. Families of the soldiers were also present to pay their final respects.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families, expressing deep sorrow over the tragic loss and extending his prayers for the fallen personnel.
