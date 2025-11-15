403
China discovers largest gold deposit since 1949
(MENAFN) China on Friday announced the discovery of its largest single gold deposit since 1949. The Dadonggou Gold Mine, located in Liaoning province in northeastern China, contains 1,444.49 tons of proven gold reserves, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources.
The state-run Global Times reported that the mine has already passed an economic feasibility assessment, clearing the way for its development. Classified as a super-large, open-pit mine, officials said the area above the 720-meter (2,362-foot) elevation contains an estimated 2.586 billion tons of ore, with an average gold content of 0.56 grams (0.02 ounces) per ton.
The deposit was identified following an unusually fast 15-month exploration process, which authorities suggested could serve as a model for “short-cycle, high-quality” mineral surveys in the future. The discovery marks a significant milestone in China’s efforts to expand its domestic gold resources and strengthen its strategic mineral reserves.
