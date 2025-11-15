403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia claims capture of village in eastern Ukraine
(MENAFN) Russian forces reported that they had captured a village in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region within the past 24 hours, along with making advances across several frontline areas. The Russian Defense Ministry stated that its forces had pushed deeper into Ukrainian defenses, claiming control of the eastern village of Orestopil as well as seven other settlements over the past week.
According to the ministry, the clearing of Ukrainian militants from the village of Rog (Roh) in the Donetsk region has been completed. In addition, Russian forces claimed to have taken Danylivka and Vovche in Dnipropetrovsk, and Novouspenivske, Nove, Solodke, and Rybne in Zaporizhzhia.
Ukraine has not confirmed these claims, and the reported advances could not be independently verified.
According to the ministry, the clearing of Ukrainian militants from the village of Rog (Roh) in the Donetsk region has been completed. In addition, Russian forces claimed to have taken Danylivka and Vovche in Dnipropetrovsk, and Novouspenivske, Nove, Solodke, and Rybne in Zaporizhzhia.
Ukraine has not confirmed these claims, and the reported advances could not be independently verified.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment