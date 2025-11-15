Men Moving 81 Macaques, Meth Arrested In Thailand

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Bangkok: Thai rangers have arrested two men suspected of being part of an international wildlife smuggling network, the military said Saturday after they were intercepted in a car carrying 81 macaques near the Cambodian border.

Thailand is a major transit hub for wildlife smugglers, who often sell highly-prized endangered creatures on the lucrative black market in China, Taiwan and Southeast Asia.

A patrol stopped the vehicle on Friday afternoon in Aranyaprathet district of Sa Kaeo province, where troops found the monkeys stuffed into a blue net bag.



Trump says will sue BBC for up to $5 bn over video edit

Big explosion rocks industrial area outside Argentine capital Iran's first woman orchestra conductor inspires

Read Also

"At 3:20 pm, authorities arrested the two suspects and inspected their vehicle," the 12th Ranger Forces Regiment, which is responsible for the area, said in a statement on Facebook.

The soldiers also seized methamphetamine pills and crystal meth, though no quantities were specified.

During questioning, the men admitted they were involved in a cross-border trafficking ring moving macaques from Thailand into Cambodia, the military said in a Facebook post.

Troops were working with police to pursue charges under wildlife-protection and narcotics laws.