Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan Agree To Hold First Council Of Regional Heads Meeting

2025-11-15 02:06:10
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 15. The presidents of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan agreed to hold the first Council of Regional Heads in Kazakhstan in 2026, Trend report via the press service of the Uzbek president.

The agreement was finalized during discussions between President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, during which the two leaders also explored avenues for further enhancing the strategic partnership and alliance between their nations.

President Tokayev is currently on a state visit to Uzbekistan and is taking part in the 7th Consultative Meeting of Central Asian Leaders. The summit's agenda is expected to include the establishment of an International Center for Industrial Cooperation, along with the signing of several agreements aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation.

Meanwhile, since the beginning of the year, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan has reached $4 billion. The parties aim to expand mutual supplies and promote import substitution, seeking to increase this figure to $10 billion.

Trend News Agency

