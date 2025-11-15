Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan Break New Ground In Trade And Strategic Co-Op

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan had set ambitious plans to increase trade turnover $4 billion to $10 billion by expanding mutual supplies and substituting imports, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

The plans were highlighted during the meeting between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Cargo transportation volumes between the two nations continue to rise, complemented by over 40 weekly flights connecting key cities. A total of 6,500 joint ventures have been established, with major projects underway across prioritized sectors. To further enhance industrial collaboration, a project portfolio valued at over $8 billion has been developed. Additionally, the parties have proposed the establishment of a Joint Investment Platform to facilitate such initiatives.

The discussions also placed significant emphasis on expanding mutually beneficial cooperation in critical sectors, including energy, transport, the chemical industry, agriculture and water management, environmental protection, and information technology, among others.

President Tokayev is currently on a state visit to Uzbekistan and is taking part in the 7th Consultative Meeting of Central Asian Leaders. The summit's agenda is expected to include the establishment of an International Center for Industrial Cooperation, along with the signing of several agreements aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation.