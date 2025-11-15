TAP Completes First Level Of Expansion Project Works In Greece

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) consortium has completed the first level of expansion project works in Greece, Trend reports via TAP AG.

“15th November marked five years of commercial operations. TAP: has delivered Natural gas safely and reliably has transported 52+ bcm to Europe has completed the first level of the expansion project works in Greece. Thank you to our Shareholders, teams, and contractors,” said the consortium.

On November 15, 2020, four and a half years after the inauguration of construction works, the 878-km gas transportation system crossing Greece, Albania, the Adriatic Sea and Italy, began commercial operations. On December 31, 2020 TAP started transporting first gas. TAP's annual capacity is 10 billion cubic meters with the possibility of expansion to 20 billion cubic meters.

The increase of TAP supplies by an additional 1.2 billion cubic meters by 2026 was approved in January 2024. Work is currently underway to organize gas supplies to Albania via TAP starting in 2026.