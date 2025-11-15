Kazakhstan Reaches Out To Uzbekistan For Middle Corridor Development

The proposal was put forward by Kazakhstan's President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, during the 2nd session of the Supreme Intergovernmental Council, attended by Uzbekistan's President, Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Tokayev emphasized the importance of continuing effective cooperation within the framework of the Middle Corridor, the North-South Corridor, and railway routes through Afghanistan.

According to Tokayev, governments should continue to create favorable conditions for all participants in logistics chains, addressing infrastructure, regulatory, and institutional challenges. He noted that at present, the countries have 78 joint projects worth more than $1.7 billion, which are expected to create over 15,000 jobs.

He also highlighted the significance of successfully implementing the Program to Increase Bilateral Trade, aiming for $10 billion by 2030. Tokayev noted that practical results are expected from the work of the newly established Council of Regional Heads and other bilateral mechanisms, including the Business Council and the joint trading company UzKazTrade.

President Tokayev is currently on a state visit to Uzbekistan. On November 16, he will participate in the 7th Consultative Meeting of Central Asian Heads of State.