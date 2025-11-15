Cold, Dry Weather Expected Across KP And Most Parts Of The Country
The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast dry and cold weather across most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over the next 24 hours, with upper and mountainous regions likely to experience very cold conditions during the morning and night hours.
According to the Met Office, similar dry and cold conditions are expected in the majority of areas of Sindh, Punjab, and Balochistan, while the plains of Punjab may witness smog and light fog, reducing visibility during early and late hours.
The department added that the cold intensity will persist in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan as well.
In Islamabad, the weather is likely to remain dry and cold, whereas the upper regions, including Murree and Galiyat, will continue to experience increasing chill. The Met Office has warned that smog in Punjab's plains may affect visibility.
During the past 24 hours, most parts of the country remained dry, while the mountainous regions stayed cold. Light fog was recorded in a few plain districts of Punjab.
