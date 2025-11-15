Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Cold, Dry Weather Expected Across KP And Most Parts Of The Country

Cold, Dry Weather Expected Across KP And Most Parts Of The Country


2025-11-15 02:05:55
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network)

-->

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast dry and cold weather across most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over the next 24 hours, with upper and mountainous regions likely to experience very cold conditions during the morning and night hours.

According to the Met Office, similar dry and cold conditions are expected in the majority of areas of Sindh, Punjab, and Balochistan, while the plains of Punjab may witness smog and light fog, reducing visibility during early and late hours.

The department added that the cold intensity will persist in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan as well.

Also Read: PHC Bans Use of Government Machinery in Political Rallies, Public Gatherings

In Islamabad, the weather is likely to remain dry and cold, whereas the upper regions, including Murree and Galiyat, will continue to experience increasing chill. The Met Office has warned that smog in Punjab's plains may affect visibility.

During the past 24 hours, most parts of the country remained dry, while the mountainous regions stayed cold. Light fog was recorded in a few plain districts of Punjab.

MENAFN15112025000189011041ID1110347736



Tribal News Network

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search