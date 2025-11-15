Emergency Rescue Operations Over In Kyiv's Desnianskyi District Following Russian Strike
As of 06:30 on Saturday, November 15, the rescue work in Desnianskyi district was finished; 262 tons of building debris and timber were dismantled and removed.
A total of 68 people were rescued, including five children.
At this address, 37 people were injured as a result of the Russian strike. 17 people were rescued, including a child.
Emergency Service teams recovered the bodies of six deceased individuals.Read also: Russian attack on Kyiv: Rescuer extinguishes fire in his own apartment
As reported earlier by Ukrinform, 36 people were injured and six killed in Kyiv as a result of the large-scale Russian attack on November 14.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment