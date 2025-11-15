Emergency Rescue Operations Over In Kyiv's Desnianskyi District Following Russian Strike

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Facebook by the Main Department of the State Emergency Service in Kyiv.

As of 06:30 on Saturday, November 15, the rescue work in Desnianskyi district was finished; 262 tons of building debris and timber were dismantled and removed.

A total of 68 people were rescued, including five children.

At this address, 37 people were injured as a result of the Russian strike. 17 people were rescued, including a child.

Emergency Service teams recovered the bodies of six deceased individuals.

Russian attack on: Rescuer extinguishes fire in his own apartment

As reported earlier by Ukrinform, 36 people were injured and six killed in Kyiv as a result of the large-scale Russian attack on November 14.