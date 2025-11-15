Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,000 Over Past Day
Russian forces have also lost: 11,350 tanks (+6), 23,588 armored combat vehicles (+19), 34,443 artillery systems (+20), 1,541 MLRS (+1), 1,244 air-defense systems (+2), 428 aircraft (+0), 347 helicopters (+0), 80,877 operational-tactical UAVs (+490), 3,940 cruise missiles (+14), 28 warships/boats (+0), one submarine (+0), 67,396 vehicles and fuel tanks (+90), 3,998 units of special equipment (+2)
The data are being updated.Read also: Assault in fog fails: Six Russian armoured vehicles destroy ed and offensive in Oleksandrohrad sector
As reported by Ukrinform, on November 14, as of 22:00, there were 256 combat engagements between Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops.
