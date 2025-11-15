War Update: 265 Clashes On Frontline Over Past Day, 107 Battles In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook in an operational update as of 08:00 on Saturday, November 15, according to Ukrinform.

The enemy carried out two missile strikes using 23 missiles and 52 airstrikes dropping 111 guided bombs on Ukrainian positions and settlements. Additionally, Russian forces conducted 4,239 artillery strikes, including 169 with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), and deployed 4,863 kamikaze drones.

Russian aviation struck areas in Berezivka (Kharkiv region), Pokrovske (Dnipropetrovsk region), Ternuvate, Chervone, Huliaipole, and Orikhiv (Zaporizhzhia region).

Ukrainian aviation, missile forces, and artillery hit eight clusters of enemy personnel and one other key target.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna Kursk sectors, one clash occurred; the Russians carried out three airstrikes dropping five guided bombs, as well as 199 artillery strikes, including three with MLRS.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, there were 11 clashes near Vovchansk, Synelnykove, Odradne, Dvorichanske, and toward Kolodiazne.

In the Kupiansk sector, the Russians launched five attacks toward Petropavlivka, Pishchane, and Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy conducted 25 attacks attempting to advance near Novoiehorivka, Tverdokhlibove, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Shandryholove, Myrne, Zarichne, Novoselivka, Drobysheve, and toward Korovyn Yar, Olhivka, Druzheliubivka, and Novyi Myr.

In the Sloviansk sector, 17 Russian attacks were repelled near Yampil, Dronivka, Serebrianka, Siversk, and Pereizne.

In the Kramatorsk sector, four clashes occurred near Fedorivka, Vasiukivka, Maiske, and Orikhovo-Vasylivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the Russians launched 35 attacks near Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and toward Kostiantynivka and Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 107 assault and offensive actions near Volodymyrivka, Nikanorivka, Rodynske, Novopavlivka, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Kotliarivka, Horikhove, Filiia, and Dachne.

In the Oleksandrohrad sector, 18 attacks were repelled near Ivanivka, Zelenyi Hai, Yalta, Oleksandrohrad, Stepove, Pryvilne, Yehorivka, and Krasnohirsk.

In the Huliaipole sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 15 assault attempts near Solodke, Yablukove, and toward Zelenyi Hai and Varvarivka.

In the Orikhiv sector, there were four enemy advances near Stepnohirsk and toward Prymorske and Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovske sector, no offensive actions were recorded.

As reported by Ukrinform, total Russian combat losses from February 24, 2022, to November 15, 2025, are estimated at about 1,157,400 personnel, including 1,000 lost over the past day.