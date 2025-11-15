Russian Drone Attack Hits Dnipro, Surrounding Districts, One Fatality Reported

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Vladyslav Haivanenko, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Throughout the night, the enemy directed drones at Dnipro. Several fires broke out immediately in the city. Private businesses were damaged. A car was destroyed. Nikopol was attacked by drones and shelled with artillery and Grad MLRS. Nikopol, Marganets, Chervonohryhorivka, and Myrove communities were affected,” the post reads.

As a result of the strikes, a 65-year-old man was killed. Fires affected an unused building and a car. Damage was reported to a private enterprise, a five-story residential building, private homes, a gas pipeline, and a vehicle.

In Synelnykove district, Rozdorsk and Pokrovske communities were hit by UAV strikes. A 52-year-old man was injured. Fires affected a cultural center and private homes.

In the evening and overnight, Ukraine's air defense forces shot down 16 drones in Dnipropetrovsk region, the Air Defense Command reported.

Russian forces attackpetrovsk region with glide bombs and drones

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on November 14, Russian forces carried out artillery shelling and attacks with guided aerial bombs and drones across Dnipropetrovsk region, causing damage.