Kuwait Oil Price Up USD 1.20 To USD 65.53 Pb
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 15 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti oil price went up by USD 1.20 to USD 65.53 per barrel (pb) on Friday, compared to USD 64.33 pb the previous day, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Saturday.
In global markets, the prices of the Brent crude rose by USD 1.38 to USD 64.39 pb, while West Texas Intermediate went up by USD 1.40 to reach USD 60.09 pb. (end)
