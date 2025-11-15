Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Oil Price Up USD 1.20 To USD 65.53 Pb


2025-11-15 02:04:09
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 15 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti oil price went up by USD 1.20 to USD 65.53 per barrel (pb) on Friday, compared to USD 64.33 pb the previous day, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Saturday.
In global markets, the prices of the Brent crude rose by USD 1.38 to USD 64.39 pb, while West Texas Intermediate went up by USD 1.40 to reach USD 60.09 pb. (end)
km


MENAFN15112025000071011013ID1110347717



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search